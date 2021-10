CAPE CORAL, Fla. — As of 4:30pm, October 30th Cape Coral Police Department say they are on scene of a multi-vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Burnt Store Road and Durden Parkway West.

Cape Coral Police add that northbound traffic is being diverted around the crash on the road shoulder. Southbound traffic is blocked and will have to use Durden Parkway West to Old Burnt Store Road to continue going south. Try to avoid the area while police are on scene.