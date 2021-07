HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — State Road 64, between County Road 663 and West Main Street in Hardee County, is closed due to standing water. Troopers are on scene monitoring conditions.

Detour routes:

Eastbound State Road 64 detour at Count Road 663 can travel north to State Road 62 or south to State Road 70

Westbound State Road 64 detour at West Main Street

Please drive cautiously.