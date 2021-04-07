TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal accident closes southbound lanes of Business 41 in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — UPDATE 3:40 P.M.:

The accident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic have reopened.

UPDATE 3 P.M.:

At about 1:10 p.m., a sedan was heading north on Business US 41and turned left in front of an approaching pickup truck that was traveling south.

The front of the truck collided with the right side of the car, which came to rest on the west side of the intersection. The pickup rotated and came to rest on the southwest corner.

The driver of the car, an 80-year-old woman, received minor injuries. Her passenger, an 85-year-old woman passed away. Both are from North Fort Myers.

The driver of the pickup and his passenger reported no injuries.

A fatal accident has closed the southbound lanes of Business 41 in North Fort Myers.

All southbound lanes of N Tamiami Tr. (Business US 41) are blocked and the east and westbound lanes of N Recreation Pkwy., due to a traffic crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the are and seek an alternate route.

FOX 4 will keep you updated as this story develops.