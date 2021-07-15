TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Rio De Janeiro Avenue closed

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Rio De Janeiro Avenue south at Rampart Boulevard will be closed again 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. tomorrow.

The advisory began on Wednesday, July 14 and will last until 4:30 p.m. tomorrow, July 16. The sidewalk will also be closed. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.

The Utilities Department reminds motorists to always remain alert and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.