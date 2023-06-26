TPD & HCSO work together to end street racing with "Operation Silent Knights"

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) and the City of Tampa Police Department worked together over the weekend to enforce traffic safety laws.

"Operation Silent Knights," focused on those who make public streets their race track and endanger the safety of the public at large.

On Saturday night, the Tampa Police Department and the HCSO conducted "Operation Silent Knights" to stop illegal street racing in the Tampa Bay area.

TPD and HCSO work together to bring down street racing

Information was shared via social media apps, and drivers were urged to meet at illegally shut-down intersections in order to race and perform vehicle stunts in front of spectators.

Street racers were arrested at multiple locations throughout Tampa and Hillsborough County. "Operation Silent Knights" led to the arrest of 15 individuals, 23 citations, and the seizure of eight vehicles.

Of those, the Tampa Police Department arrested three suspects and seized two cars.

Charges for those involved included Unlawful Racing-Spectator, Unlawful Racing-Driver/Vehicle, Unlawful Racing on Highway, Operating an Unregistered Vehicle, Fleeing to Elude, and several drug charges.

If anyone has any information regarding the incidents from Saturday night or would like to report illegal street racing, call teamHCSO at 813-247-8200 or TPD at 813-231-6130.