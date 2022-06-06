Towing vessel runs aground in Clewiston

CLEWISTON, Fla. — A 46-foot towing vessel ran aground Friday night, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials, causing a potential breach in the ship's fuel tank.

The marine casualty, as the situation is called, occurred about 8:30 p.m. at the Okeechobee Waterway near Clewiston.

The vessel, called "Catherine," and deck barge Mobro 130 ran aground. Divers discovered an 8-inch split in the seam of the hull and reported a possible fuel discharge.

Crews were brought in Saturday to remove the diesel fuel.

MSD Lake Worth Supervisor Lt. Andrew Cole said "environmental impact of pollution was minimized and responsibly cleaned up."

The cause of the grounding remains under investigation.