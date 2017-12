Local law enforcement know a lot of people go out to celebrate the new year and they want everyone to be safe and return home safely.

Please make sure you have a designated driver or get a taxi, Uber, or ride home if you have had too many drinks to drive home.

AAA is also offering their Tow-To-Go program from now through 6 a.m. on January 2nd. Their number is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

The following guidelines apply: