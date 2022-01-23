TOUR DE CAPE OFF TO THE RACES

CAPE CORAL, Florida —

The city of Cape Coral held it's first event of the Tour De Cape on Saturday.

"I love it. I've run this race before and I love the course. It's a nice and easy out and back. it brings a lot of local people which is nice."

Over 1200 runners and cyclist are expected at this year's event.

Which event coordinators say, is great to see after having to cut back on last years race for the pandemic.

"You know, last year we had to limit the numbers, so it just felt small. You know, we were happy to do it, because of Covid. But this year, it feels like we're back to our annual thing."

For 31 years, the city of Cape Coral has held this event.

Welcoming all those who want to take part in touring this great city.

"you don't need to be fast, it's just for fun. We have poeple out here with strollers and dogs, pregnant women and amputees. Everybody should give it a try."

Every year, spectators might see this event as just a way to get people to take a look at what southwest Florida has to offer.

But it's also a way for the city to come together.

"Knowing all the in's and out's that the special events crew does is amazing. How we get community partners involved, how early you've got to get police and restaurants and stuff like that, it's a really, good learning point for me."

And with the possible record turnout on the fence, staff can tell this event means so much to the city.

"Not the record yet, but the walk-ups might get us there Sunday. We're overjoyed with the participation."