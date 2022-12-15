Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tornado Watch issued for parts of SWFL

A tornado watch has been issued for Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties until 4:00 p.m. this afternoon.
Posted at 8:52 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 09:09:09-05

A tornado watch is in effect for Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties until 4:00 p.m. this afternoon.

Remember that a tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes. If a warning is issued later this afternoon for your area that is when you take action moving to an interior room of your home away from windows or doors.

9:00 a.m. Update

Tornado Watch in effect for parts of SWFL
Weather

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 NEWS WEEKNIGHTS AT 5PM∙6PM∙10PM∙11PM