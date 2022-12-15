Tornado Watch issued for parts of SWFL

A tornado watch is in effect for Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties until 4:00 p.m. this afternoon.

Remember that a tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes. If a warning is issued later this afternoon for your area that is when you take action moving to an interior room of your home away from windows or doors.

