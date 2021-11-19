Topgolf Fort Myers celebrates grand opening, ready to provide thrills for golfers and non-golfers alike

FORT MYERS, Fla. — They say Southwest Florida is golfer’s paradise and if that doesn’t ring true already, maybe it will now.

Topgolf, the sports entertainment company known for their free-range golf bays, is celebrating the grand-opening of its new facility in Fort Myers located along I-75. This is the eighth facility opening in the state of Florida.

To officially get things underway, the facility hosted a soft launch this week leading up to Friday's opening. But now they are ready to facilitate dozens of golfers and non-golfers alike. With two decks and 72 golf bays, there's plenty of room for those to perfect their swings.

And in case you get a little hungry on the links, they also have a full-service restaurant and bar so you can refuel and get back to swinging.

Topgolf is celebrating their grand-opening Friday with a special ribbon cutting ceremony taking place at 8:45 a.m. They will be open Sunday - Thursday from 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. and Friday & Saturday from 9 a.m. - Midnight.

You can find more information about the facility when you visit their website right here.