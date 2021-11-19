Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Topgolf Fort Myers celebrates grand opening, ready to provide thrills for golfers and non-golfers alike

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:51 AM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 07:51:56-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — They say Southwest Florida is golfer’s paradise and if that doesn’t ring true already, maybe it will now.

Topgolf, the sports entertainment company known for their free-range golf bays, is celebrating the grand-opening of its new facility in Fort Myers located along I-75. This is the eighth facility opening in the state of Florida.

To officially get things underway, the facility hosted a soft launch this week leading up to Friday's opening. But now they are ready to facilitate dozens of golfers and non-golfers alike. With two decks and 72 golf bays, there's plenty of room for those to perfect their swings.

And in case you get a little hungry on the links, they also have a full-service restaurant and bar so you can refuel and get back to swinging.

Topgolf is celebrating their grand-opening Friday with a special ribbon cutting ceremony taking place at 8:45 a.m. They will be open Sunday - Thursday from 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. and Friday & Saturday from 9 a.m. - Midnight.

You can find more information about the facility when you visit their website right here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4