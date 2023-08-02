Toddler and man found dead in Cape Coral swimming pool

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Two people, including a toddler, were found dead in a swimming pool on Saturday in Cape Coral.

According to Cape Coral Police, officers responded to a home just before 10:00 a.m. on Southeast 10th Terrace after a 9-1-1 call from a woman who was cleaning the home for a report of a drowning.

She told officers she noticed something in the pool and then realized there were two people floating in the water.

When officers arrived, one of the victims was pulled from the water.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

