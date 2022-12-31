Tips to keep your family, friends & pets safe around fireworks on New Year's Eve

CAPE CORAL, Fla — The CFO and State Fire Marshal, Jimmy Patronis, has issued Fire Safety tips for tonight's New Year's Eve Celebration.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) states that fireworks cause 19,500 fire a year and result in an estimated $105 million in property damage nationwide.

The state of Florida has three "designated holidays" where fireworks may be set off during events: Independence Day July 4th, New Year's Eve Dec 31st, and New Year's Day Jan 1st.

Important Fireworks Safety Tips

1. Stay away from unapproved sparklers – Per Florida Statute, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is responsible for updating an annual list of approved sparklers. Never use sparklers without close adult supervision.

2. Throw away the duds – Relighting a dud can cause it to explode, which can lead to serious injury. If fireworks don’t light, always drench them in water to make sure they are completely extinguished.

3. Protect your children – Never let young children use fireworks or sparklers as they can cause third-degree burns if not handled properly. Glow sticks are a fantastic way for young kids to celebrate safely.

4. Remember your neighbors and pets – Always keep pets inside and a safe distance from fireworks. Also, be mindful that many in our state, including first responders and veterans, suffer from PTSD and your celebration could impact their symptoms.

5. Always have a fire extinguisher on hand – Disposing of fireworks and sparklers the right way can prevent an accident from happening. Using water or a fire extinguisher makes sure everything is cool enough to throw away.

