Tips on how to stay safe and warm during the winter season

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — With cold weather fast approaching Fort Myers Fire Department has tips on how to stay safe and warm during this winter.

Fire officials recommend keeping anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment such as the furnace, fireplace, or portable space heater.

They also suggest households with children have a three-foot "kid-free zone" around space heaters and open fires.

Officials say to have a qualified professional install and inspect stationary space heating equipment every year, and to test smoke alarms at least once a month.

Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, and remember to turn off any portable heaters when leaving the room or going to bed.