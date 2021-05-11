Tips needed in twenty year old homicide in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Crime Stoppers needs your help to solve a murder that happened twenty years ago.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in the area of Dupree Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fort Myers in May of 2000.

A caller stated a male was lying under a tree.

When deputies arrived they discovered a deceased male.

The male was identified as John “Pops” Joseph a white male who was 69 at the time.

Joseph was a transient living in the area.

Detectives determined it to be a homicide.

If you have information that can help solve this case, please call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app.