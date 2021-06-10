Tips needed in early morning burglary in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a burglar.
The suspect committed a burglary at a business on 354 Pondella Road in North Fort Myers.
The burglary occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 5th.
Please call SWFL Crime Stopper at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). There is a cash reward.
🚨 DEPUTIES LOOKING FOR BUSINESS BURGLAR— SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) June 10, 2021
