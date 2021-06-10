Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tips needed in early morning burglary in North Fort Myers

items.[0].image.alt
Crime Stoppers
Background only - 2021-06-10T104242.717.jpg
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 10:45:17-04

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a burglar.

The suspect committed a burglary at a business on 354 Pondella Road in North Fort Myers.

The burglary occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 5th.

Please call SWFL Crime Stopper at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). There is a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku