Tips needed in 2020 homicide of Collier County man

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help finding the person responsible for the murder of a 36-year-old man in Collier County.

On October 3, 2020, Collier County deputies were called to a shooting at 2069 River Reach Drive, where they found Stevie Douglas, 36, sitting in the driver’s seat of his white 2006 Buick Rendezvous.

Douglas had been shot and his vehicle struck a tree in the parking lot.

Anyone with any information or who has witnessed the shooting or who may have any information on this act of violence to call us 24/7 at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.