Three years since Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller's line-of-duty death

FORT MYERS, Fla. — July 28th, 2021 marks exactly three years since Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller died in the line of duty.

On this day three years ago, he responded to Flint Drive, where investigators say a suspect took his gun out of his holster, and shot him. For one gut-wrenching week, Officer Jobbers-Miller fought for his life in the hospital, but he died from his injuries on July 28th, 2018.

Three years later, Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs says his presence is missed every single day.

"That's a tough one. Adam Jobbers-Miller was a fine member of this police department, and his passing deeply affected us, and will always affect us for the rest of our lives. He was a good young man, a fine officer, and he will be sorely missed. He will always be missed," Chief Diggs told Fox 4.

Sgt. Domonic Zammit was one of Jobbers-Miller's supervisors on the Bravo Shift. Fox 4 Morning Anchor Lisa Greenberg catches up with him each year, to honor Adam on the date of his passing.

This year, Sgt. Zammit was wearing a shirt with Adam's Badge number during the interview.

"It honors Adam Jobbers-Miller," he told Lisa.

He said the loss of Adam is felt just as much today, as it was when he died three years ago. Sgt. Zammit's desk and office area is decorated with photos and mementos of Adam, and to this day, he and Adam's other supervisor, Sgt. Eppler, keep his memory alive during their briefings.

"We have assigned seating, and no one's allowed to sit in Adam's seat. Every year, Sgt. Eppler has honored him by putting the picture up and some candles, and that's his seat. That's always been his seat. No one's allowed to sit there," Sgt. Zammit said. "Even speaking with you, we continue to always honor him every single year, and I appreciate that from you, and I thank you for that, to keep his memory alive. We appreciate that from the from the Department and myself and Bravo shift."

Sgt. Zammit said since Adam's death, they've done a lot of training for worst case scenarios, like what happened to Adam. He said the department is always looking for ways to improve and be better for the community. In memory of his friend, Sgt. Zammit is asking the community to understand the police department is here for them.

"We hear them, and we're here to make sure we do our job for them each and every single day. And that's what I think the most important thing is. That's what Adam wants, that's what Fort Myers Police Department wants. That's what each officer wants," he said.

The man who police say killed Adam is still behind bars awaiting his trial, but Sgt. Zammit wants you to focus on the person Adam was, and the lasting memory he leaves behind.

"Adam was a loving man. Very funny. He was always making jokes and making people laugh. He was always ambitious, loved his job, loved what he did, loved his family. He loved everybody. He loved his community. So he was a really good man and an outstanding officer," Sgt. Zammit said.