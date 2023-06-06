Three suspects face charges in Collier County apartment shooting

NAPLES, Fla. — Three suspects face questioning following reports of gunfire at a local apartment complex.

According to a report by a Collier County Sheriff’s (CCSO) deputy, late Monday night, shots were fired into a unit on Barot Drive in the Tuscan Isle apartment complex near Golden Gate.

The three suspects were spotted fleeing the scene with a firearm by a resident of the complex and were later caught and arrested.

Upon entering, a Collier County deputy reported finding bullet holes and illegal possession of marijuana inside the unit.

CCSO reported no signs of injured victims on the scene.

