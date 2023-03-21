Three shooting suspects are in custody after fleeing from deputies in east Naples

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Three shooting suspects are in custody after they fled from deputies and crashed their vehicle in East Naples.

Deputies responded to a report of multiple shots fired at Abaco Bay apartments around 12:30 a.m.

Two adults and two young children were home at the time. The Collier County Sheriff's Office says nobody was injured.

Deputies quickly located the suspected vehicle, a white Ford Expedition SUV. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the SUV sped up, leading deputies on a pursuit.

The pursuit ended when the SUV crashed on Warren Street.

Deputies immediately took two of the suspects into custody. 18-year-old Alexander Jesus Fonseca and 23-year-old Greggory Henderson.

The third suspect was later identified as 31-year-old Shawndell Deandre McCann.

McCann took off running and jumped into a nearby water treatment plant. CCSO K9 and Aviation units located McCann a short time later hiding on a porch of a residence.

Deputies recovered a firearm on the driver’s floorboard of the SUV. Deputies also recovered a second firearm that was discovered by a concerned citizen along the pursuit route.

Henderson, the driver, is charged with fleeing and eluding. McCann is charged with resisting arrest and obstruction.

Fonseca is charged with providing false information after deputies say he initially used his twin brother’s identification.

He was also charged with possession of cocaine and possession of narcotic paraphernalia after deputies found cocaine and paraphernalia on him.

Henderson, McCann, and Fonseca each have active warrants out of Lee County on various felony and misdemeanor offenses for which they were also charged.