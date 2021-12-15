Three Punta Gorda residents were arrested on several charges

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Three people were arrested for several charges including possession and trafficking of methamphetamine and child neglect.

Charlotte County Sheriff Deputies say a father, his son, and his son’s girlfriend was all arrested on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

This was after they were called to a recreational vehicle storage lot in Punta Gorda by a person who reported two catalytic converters were stolen from his vehicle.

The man started his RV and noticed it was louder than usual, that is when he noticed the catalytic converters had been cut off.

Deputies discovered a second vehicle with a missing converter.

Plus a hole in a chain-link fence around the property.

Investigators say meanwhile, deputies made a traffic stop where Jason Fisher had a warrant for grand theft charges related to a catalytic converter case dating back to August 2021. He was taken into custody for this warrant.

They say he had several items in his backpack that match items involved in the catalytic converter thefts investigation that morning.

Deputies searched Jason’s home, 6205 Safford Street and they found multiple firearms, including one confirmed to be stolen out of Hillsborough County, and several boxes of ammunition.