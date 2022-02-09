Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three people killed in Sarasota crash

items.[0].image.alt
AP
AP_policelights_generic
Posted at 8:31 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 08:31:55-05

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed three people on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Officers say the single-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Myrtle Road. They found three people, one man, and two women, dead as a result.

Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling westbound on Myrtle Street and approached the roundabout at Old Bradenton Road. For unknown reasons, the driver lost control, drove over the roundabout, through a fence, and hit a tree.

Officers are awaiting toxicology reports, which could take several weeks. Officers do believe speed was a factor.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sarasota Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4