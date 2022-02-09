Three people killed in Sarasota crash

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed three people on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Officers say the single-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Myrtle Road. They found three people, one man, and two women, dead as a result.

Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling westbound on Myrtle Street and approached the roundabout at Old Bradenton Road. For unknown reasons, the driver lost control, drove over the roundabout, through a fence, and hit a tree.

Officers are awaiting toxicology reports, which could take several weeks. Officers do believe speed was a factor.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sarasota Police Department.