VENICE, Fla. — Venice Police and Fire were called out for a three-vehicle crash with multiple people hurt on Wednesday morning.

It happened at Grove St. North and E. Venice Avenue just after 10 a.m.

Officers say one person was flown by helicopter, and two others were taken to the hospital.

E. Venice Ave. westbound from U.S. 41 Bypass to the bridge will be shut down for some time and they are asking people to avoid the area.