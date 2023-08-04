Fort Myers man arrested for DUI crash on I-75

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Fort Myers man was arrested and three people were taken to the hospital after a DUI crash on I-75 Friday morning in Lee County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) the crash happened on northbound I-75 at mile marker 120 in Lee County.

FHP arrested Dwayne Medina of Fort Myers for driving under the influence.

Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District and Lee County Public Safety to help get two adults and one child out of the other vehicle.

No word on their condition at this time.

FHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

