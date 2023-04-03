Three men arrested for burglarizing cars in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A car alarm alerted a Dundee neighborhood to car burglars early Monday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested three men identified as Jovn Clowers, Armondo Colon, and Izaya Dillion.

PCSO deputies responded to the Dundee subdivision after one of the victims reported three suspects wearing dark clothing and backpacks.

Deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle in the area and inside were three men matching the description provided by the victim.

The men were in possession of stolen purses from burglarized vehicles, burglary tools, computer equipment, and face coverings.

It was a bad Monday for these 3. They tried burgling cars in Dundee just after midnight (April 3) and the #PCSO caught all three while they tried getting away.



Full Story:https://t.co/9swSAXFYBX pic.twitter.com/0nIwKu7Opv — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) April 3, 2023

All three men were arrested and charged with Burglary of Conveyance, Attempted Burglary of Conveyance, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Petit Theft.

Clowers was additionally charged with Grand Theft, and Violation of Juvenile Probation.

Dillion was additionally charged with a Warrant for Failure to Appear, and a citation for Driving While their License was Suspended.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are anticipated.

