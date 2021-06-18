Three found dead in an Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. — It's believed that a generator was running inside an Orlando home which led to the death of three people.

The property manager said he found the two men and a woman deceased inside the home Wednesday. The electricity had not been turned on since they moved in on Friday. Over the weekend, they bought a generator but had been told to shut it off because of noise complaints.

"I just filled paperwork out for them to move in on Friday for six months lease. We were supposed to finalize everything on Monday when they get their power on so I ran them a cord just so they can get some lights on and move some of their things in. Monday I couldn't reach them. Tuesday I couldn't reach them. Then this morning I went in and knocked on their door and I could smell, the smell and see the flies>"

Detectives do not suspect foul play.

The property manager says the incident is a reminder to never put a generator inside your home.