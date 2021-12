CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The principal of Mariner Middle School in Cape Coral posting on the school's Facebook page Wednesday night saying they are "aware of rumors threatening school violence on Friday". She went on to say they are working with law enforcement and more information will be released on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Lee County School District tells Fox 4 in part, "There is a nationwide social media trend against all schools, not just one".

This is a developing story.