Third "CROW Crawl" announced as part of Taste of the Islands

SOUTHWEST, Fla. — The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) has announced its third CROW Crawl as part of its 40th Taste of the Islands event.

It will be held on Saturday, November 20 from 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. and will feature a handful of participating restaurants on Sanibel including Spoondrift Island Bowls, T2, The Timbers Restaurant and Fish Market, Sunset Grill, Doc Ford's—Sanibel, Mudbugs Cajun Kitchen, Blue Giraffe #1 on Periwinkle Way and Sanibel Deli. In lieu of admission, those interested can purchase a "taste passport," which includes a listing and map of participating restaurants.

Each restaurant will then stamp the passport so guests can track their progress. Only passport holders will be allowed to vote for their favorite restaurant to win the "People's Choice Award" as part of the 40th Taste of the Islands. For more information, click here.