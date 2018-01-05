Thieves target Lehigh businesses, damage property

LEHIGH ARCRES, Fla. -- Investigators are looking for a couple of burglars, Friday, who attempted to break into two Lehigh Acres businesses.

The incidents happened Wednesday night at Carniceria Monterrey Grocery Store and B&B Cooling. Surveillance video captured two thieves wearing all black attempting to break into one of the stores. "These kids are trying their luck for some quick cash," said one man who works security. "They need to hit the books."

The thieves were not able to gain entry, but did damage the business' doors.

Should you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 477-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestopers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.