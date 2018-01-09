Thieves prey on family moving into new Naples home

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.—Crime stoppers needs your identifying these men who were caught on camera breaking into a new home.

Investigators say it happened in North Naples on December 7th, 2017, on Ridge Drive. Crime Stoppers says the crooks got in through the front door and took whatever they could find.

However, the homeowners were still moving in, so there was not much to take, per investigators.

Detectives believe at least one man had a gun. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.