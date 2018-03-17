Thief jumps off balcony after stealing items on wild spring break night

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla., -- Spring break can get a little crazy at the Lani Kai on Fort Myers Beach. But after a thief jumped off a balcony after stealing personal items, even staffers say it's something they haven't seen before.

“People seem to think they are Spiderman," said Melissa Schneider, Lani Kai's Marketing Director. “That’s why we make sure we have very good security detail to make sure that they are keeping everybody, you know, as safe as possible.”

Schneider says it was the security detail that caught the incident in the first place. According to the Lee County Sheriff's Report, the suspect broken into a room on the first floor breaking the screen door with a "Smirnoff bottle" stealing personal items. Afterwards, he jumped off the balcony onto the tiki hut before running towards the road and driving off in a black Dodge Charger.

The residents of the room were not in the room at the time of the break in and no one was hurt.

Other spring breakers say, despite the incident, they still feel safe.

“No matter what state, no matter where you go, you’re going to have things like that. As far as safety, I feel pretty safe," said one spring breaker.

And they say they won't let it get in the way of them having fun.

“It’s regular, it’s normal, it happens. At the end of the day we’re going to have fun. We’re going to get drunk and then we’re going to do what we got to do.”

The Lani Kai says it will keep the "ultimate party" going with more shows by the Cincinnati Firemen. For times and information to see the show visit their Facebook page.