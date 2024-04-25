Thief bets on wig and dress to escape Glades Co. deputies

GLADES COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect tried to disguise himself as a woman in an attempt to avoid law enforcement, according to the Glades County Sheriff's Office.

He didn't get far.

Deputies say they were investigating a stolen boat at the Old Caloosa Lodge area in Lakeport on Wednesday, April 24.

The sheriff's office says that's when they identified the suspect as Joshua Kolotka, 33.

Deputies on scene say while they were searching for the alleged suspect, they observed Kolotka leaving a house "dressed as a woman in an attempt to disguise himself".

The Glades County Sheriff's office says he was arrested for two Okeechobee County warrants, the theft of a John Deere Gator and the stolen boat - items that were possibly stolen from the same area.

The Glades County Sheriff's Office says they're working with Seminole Police Department to identify some of the stolen items from other theft cases in that area.

