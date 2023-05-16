Cape Coral man in custody for shooting more than 10 rounds into a home with children inside

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police are unraveling a case of gunfire that fired into a home on the Cape's northeast side.

No injuries but lots of questions.

34-year-old Angel Perez is charged for the shooting that happened on the 400 block of NE 16th Place nine days ago near Del Prado Boulevard and just south of Pine Island Road.

According to court documents, Angel Perez fired more than 10 shots at two residents in the neighborhood. One room had an 11-year-old boy sleeping as bullets were fired into the headboard inches away from his face.

Photo courtesy: Anonymous Photo of headboard with bullet holes where 11-year-old was sleeping

“Bop bop bop bop... and I said oh my gosh I hope that’s not what I think it was,” said Yolanda Davis, a neighbor who heard the gunshots.

Cape Coral Police said at least 13 castings were discovered on the scene. Yolanda Davis has lived in her neighborhood for about 5 years and said she never experienced anything like what she heard after 3:30 that Saturday

morning.

“Both times it was unloaded, both times they unloaded their guns it was like a bop bop bop...paw," Davis said. "And then it sounded like a car skirted off and then it went again paw paw paw paw.”

Cape Coral Police said that 34-year-old Perez was the one firing into the home of 33-years-Venus Bartos fired back where four children were sleeping.

Photo Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

“It’s very concerning, I have two young children here they love to play outside, they actually even play with their children," said Julieann Kelly, a neighbor

of Bartos.

According to police, Bartos and Perez were once in a relationship, and during interrogation Perez claimed the two had fallen out because of business, and Bartos put a $50 thousand bounty on Perez's head.

In a previous case from April 18th, Cape Coral police said Bartos fired shots at another car on the midpoint bridge in what they described as "road rage. Bartos is facing charges of discharging a firearm outside of a vehicle.