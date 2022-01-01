The Yacht Club hosts its last New Year's dance before demolition

CAPE CORAL — There were many parties celebrating the end of 2021, but one party in Cape Coral was also celebrating the end of a community icon.

The Cape Coral Social Club had its last dance in the Yacht Club building Friday night before it gets torn down for future construction.

We had the chance to talk with several people who shared memories they have in the building dating all the way back to the 1960’s.

"I’m glad to be able to attend here for sure, for the last time," said Juanita Clark.

Clark said she spent the most important day of her life in the Yacht Club building.

"I got married on the beach and we had a reception here, so yeah sad to see it go," said Clark.

The building is being demolished, and according to the City’s master plan, it will be the site of a new parking lot.

Social Club President Judy Noe said the City let them know earlier this year.

"In October, we were notified that there would be no events here beyond April," said Noe.

So the group will take it’s singing and dancing to the German American Social Club instead. Noe said change is never easy, but the parties won’t stop.

"We adapt, whatever we have to do. We’re here to have fun," said Noe.

Noe tells us the German American Social Club is actually larger and has more parking, so it will better accommodate their growing social group.