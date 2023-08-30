The town of Fort Myers Beach sees's effects of Hurricane Idalia

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The town of Fort Myers Beach said Hurricane Idalia impacted the Town overnight with high winds, rain, storm surge, and localized flooding.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning the Town Hall complex will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tow officials say Estero Boulevard is passable with some small debris, sand patches, and blowing sand, as well as puddles.

Fox 4's Ella Rhodes gave us an insight as to the conditions Hurricane Idalia has caused in Fort Myers Beach.

Town officials are working with the Lee County Emergency Operations Center for assistance to get Estero Boulevard fully cleaned.

Crescent and First Streets in the Downtown District by Bayside Park are underwater and are asking residents to avoid the area all day.

Town officials say high tide is expected at Noon and could add more water in that location.

Other side streets that have flooding are Second, Third, Bahia Via, Anchorage, Andre Mar, Dakota, Oak Ridge, Fairweather, Lazy Way, and Estrellita.