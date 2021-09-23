The search for Brian Laundrie enters day six with no results

SARASOTA COUNTY — Investigators say they didn't find anything in the Carlton Reserve that could lead them to Brian Laundrie during their search Wednesday.

They are now planning to be out there again first thing Thursday morning.

The main update Wednesday was officers bringing in an underwater recovery unit. That’s what they use to search for things that are submerged underwater, but police said they haven’t found any evidence. The dive team just gives them a better ability to traverse very wet terrain out in the woods.

Cdr. Joe Fussell with North Port Police said, despite the frustrating lack of results, they’re not giving up.

"We’ve deployed numerous resources and we are trying to cover every acre in this preserve," said Cdr. Fussell.

The search is still based on a tip from Brian Laundrie’s parents. They told officers he was headed to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, which connects to the Carlton Reserve.

That was on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and he hasn't been seen since. We know now his parents picked up his silver Mustang that was found in the Environmental Park, and officers now have the car in their possession as evidence.

But any other leads have been hard to come by, which is why Cdr. Fussell said his team continues to scour the 25,000 acres of the Reserve.

"It’s rough out there, yeah it’s rough out there. It’s hot, it’s wet. I can tell you these guys, our law enforcement partners, they’re motivated and they’re hungry to find Brian Laundrie," said Cdr. Fussell.