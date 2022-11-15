The Scripps Howard Fund donates $25,000 to NCH

NAPLES, Fla. — The Scripps Howard Fund, the philanthropic arm of FOX 4’s parent company, E.W. Scripps Company, supports causes important to the company and the communities it serves, like those in Southwest Florida.

Following Hurricane Ian, Scripps organized a relief campaign across its 61 television stations nationwide. Viewers were asked to help the people and communities impacted by the storm with monetary donations and they responded. Over $250,000 has already been raised for recovery efforts in Southwest Florida and that number keeps climbing.

Through our essential community partners, every cent given goes directly to areas where it will do the most good. Over the next several days, FOX 4 will be out presenting $25,000 checks to some of the impactful organizations that will play such an essential role in Southwest Florida’s recovery in the months and years ahead.

Tuesday, FOX 4 presented a check to NCH.

FOX 4’s Lisa Greenberg spoke with Paul Hilz, the Chief Executive Officer and President of NCH Healthcare System in Collier County, about what this donation means for the community.

NCH was started by a small group of people in 1949 who raised money through donations and opened the hospital in 1956.

Hilz says this is a healthcare system built by the community for the community and now with 5,000 employees, two hospitals, and multiple facilities.

You can still help FOX 4 with this ongoing mission to rebuild Southwest Florida by visiting fox4now.com/gives or texting FOX4 to 50155.