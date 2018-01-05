FORT MYERS, Fla.--- The Salvation Army thanking the residents of Southwest Florida after receiving large amounts of winter donations.

An spokesperson for the Salvation Army releasing the following statement:

"We want to take this time to thank the hundreds of people of Southwest Florida for their overwhelming generosity. The Southwest Florida community has once again answered the call of people in need of blankets, jackets and other cold weather gear. We believe that we have enough cold weather gear to assist those who are in need and are now overwhelmed with the generosity."

The Salvation Army will open their shelter when temperatures reach below 40 degrees Celsius.