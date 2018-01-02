The Salvation Army needs jackets and blankets

LEE COUNTY, Fla. - The Salvation Army says it needs jackets and blankets to help the homeless brave the cold weather.

With nighttime temperatures dropping to the low 40s and gusty winds moving in, the organization says they're in need of these donations.

The items can be dropped off at the following locations:

- 2674 Edison Ave, Fort Myers

- 2450 Edison Ave., Fort Myers

- 10291 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers

The Salvation Army says it will open their shelter when the temperatures dip below 40 and/or when the Lee County Emergency Management team initiates the Cold Weather Nights procedure.