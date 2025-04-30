The Roadhouse Cafe in Fort Myers is closing

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Wednesday, April 30 is the last night for Roadhouse Cafe in Fort Myers.

The business confirmed that it is shutting down because of a redevelopment clause in their contract with the plaza, leaving some uncertainty about their future. Inflation is not a factor, the owner said, and in fact; business had been going great.

The classy jazz spot has been around since December of 2007.

You may have seen it on San Carlos Blvd., in the south part of Fort Myers. It is usually open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sadly, if you missed it, you're out of luck. The restaurant has been fully booked every day for the almost the entire month.

"Over the past 18 years, the patronage from the community has meant the world to us and the staff," said said Marc Neely, co-owner, in a statement. He said he and his wife enjoyed "birthday and anniversary celebrations, engagements, and people just enjoying the unforgettable vibe, memories for a life time. We thank you!"

