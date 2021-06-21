The North Fort Myers Civic Association awards 2 high school seniors with scholarships

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The North Fort Myers Civic Association awarded two high school seniors with $1,000 scholarships through their first annual scholarship program.

Makenna Brown of North Fort Myers is the first recipient of the scholarship. She is graduating in the top 10% of her class and has held several leadership positions in different service organizations, including 4-H, as well as her sports teams. Brown discovered her gift of American Sign Language and wishes to share it with the world as she has competed nationally and regionally as an ASL soloist. Brown plans to pursue a career in the medical field working with pediatric patients. Her first stop on her career journey is Florida Golf Coast University.

Samuel Holmes of Cape Coral is the second recipient and has maintained a 5.3 grade point average while participating in school activities, volunteering and maintaining an after-school job. Holmes will also graduate with an Advanced International Certificate of Education (AICE) Diploma. He is also a part of the National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, captain of the tennis team, and provides lessons to children at the Cape Coral yacht club. Holmes is passionate about the importance of one's actions on the environment and will pursue a career in the STEM field at the University of Central Florida.

The NFMCA scholarship program was created in dedication to Mark Lipton, who was heavily involved in the North Fort Myers Civic Association, the Lee County Arts Center, the Chambers of Commerce for North Fort Myers and Leigh Acres. In 2018, Lipton passed away due to sudden illness, and is remembered as being civic minded and passionate about using the law as a tool for justice during his 45 year career as an attorney.