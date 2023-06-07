Naples residents waiting on final design decision for the rebuilding of the Naples Pier

NAPLES, FLA — What's next for the 135-year-old Naples Pier? On Wednesday another discussion will take place with Naples City Council.

The city has narrowed down the final designs for the pier which include renderings that show where the pavilions will go, proposed concession areas, and ramps to fishing piers.

The Naples Pier was wrecked by Hurricane Ian last September and since then many that come to the beach are still waiting for the day their pier will be back.

"I think the further out the better — I think that would just be a dream come true to have that kind of ambiance out there in the water basically," says Naples resident Cynthia Winston.

When taking a look at both renderings Bill Gearhart explains, "I’m going to say a mixture of both because I like the idea of this being more protected in case another storm comes since we saw the last storm."

Another resident Chad Cantu says, "They should make it more exciting. The dining needs to go out 100%. When you feel like you’re out in the ocean, you can look below you and see the fish. That’s where you want to be when you’re with your family — you want to come out here and enjoy Naples. When you have this beautiful beach, these beautiful homes... people want something that’s gonna be a little more exciting that brings a feeling that makes you want to keep coming back. You don’t want to look for anything else — you want to stay here in Naples."

Both renderings show the re-building of the pier being 3 feet higher and also adding a lower deck for fishing with options to make it more handicap accessible.

Another visitor named Braydon Virgins said, "The pier is supposed to be over the water [because] that’s where the fun is."

And with the renderings at the top of their mind, many explained how they want the pier back as soon as possible.

Ryan Macdonald who spent Tuesday on the beach near the pier explains, "It’s been long enough with no pier that there’s nothing to really do except play volleyball sometimes and it would be nice to have a pier again."

"I feel like aside from the weather, the pier is why it’s so empty today. I mean it’s the middle of summer. People are supposed to be having a good time and we’ve got nobody. It’s like Jaws is happening out here but because of the pier, it’s pathetic. They need to get on the renovations ASAP," Braydon Virgin added.

"I’m sure it will be worth the wait," says Gearhart.

The meeting for further discussion is Wednesday with City Council in Naples at 1 p.m. Fox 4 will bring you the updates.