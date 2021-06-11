The new cybersecurity mandate government contractors need to comply with by 2025

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Defense is hoping a new mandate will help strengthen the security of companies and prevent future attacks.

Fox 4 spoke to a cybersecurity expert. His company is working closely with people who have government contracts.

The Department of Defense's new mandate will make sure each will strengthen its security, it only takes one weak link to let a dangerous hacker in.

“There are you know 30,000, 50,000, 100,000 companies who sell something to the government. Right now, there's a mandate within the Department of Defense that if you sell services, equipment, if you connect to any of the Department of Defense infrastructure at all, there's something called the cybersecurity maturity model, CMMC. That cybersecurity maturity model is a certification that the entities that do business with the Department of Defense have to achieve by 2025, “said Paul Karch, Managing partner of Solaiya.

The mandate has caused businesses in the industry to experience a boom.

Karch and his team help those companies analyze their cybersecurity and find the best technologies to strengthen it.