The Naples Players, Stage 2 Improv to host Back to School comedy show

Shows happen one weekend night per month
Posted at 2:38 PM, Aug 21, 2021
NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Players and Stage 2 Improv are hosting a live, family-friendly comedy show at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

This show is a part of their Comedy Nights @ TNP series. Every month will have a one weekend night show for family-friendly comedy. This month's theme is "Back to School."

The shows feature Stage 2 Improv and each show will will include improvisational comedy games and songs from audience-suggested topics. Local celebrities make special appearances during the show as well.

The next show dates are as followed.

  • Story Tellers-September 11, 2021 at 8 p.m.
  • Monster Mash-October 30, 2021 at 8 p.m.
  • Family Night-November 6 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and you can purchase them on their website or by phone at 239-263-7990.

