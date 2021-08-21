The Naples Players, Stage 2 Improv to host Back to School comedy show

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Players and Stage 2 Improv are hosting a live, family-friendly comedy show at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

This show is a part of their Comedy Nights @ TNP series. Every month will have a one weekend night show for family-friendly comedy. This month's theme is "Back to School."

The shows feature Stage 2 Improv and each show will will include improvisational comedy games and songs from audience-suggested topics. Local celebrities make special appearances during the show as well.

The next show dates are as followed.



Story Tellers-September 11, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Monster Mash-October 30, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Family Night-November 6 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and you can purchase them on their website or by phone at 239-263-7990.

