The Hispanic Vote Southwest Florida works to ensure the voices of the Hispanic community are heard

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On a day like Cinco De Mayo where so many people celebrate the Mexican culture with great food and music, The Hispanic Vote Southwest Florida says it's important to note that the entire Hispanic population has a voice here in our area.

In the 2020 General Election, close to 90,000 Hispanics voted here in Southwest Florida. The voices of the Hispanic community are getting louder and by holding monthly community leaders' meetings, The Hispanic Vote Southwest Florida says they want more people to know about this vibrant and rich community.

“That's where we invite our local political elected officials and candidates also to get an opportunity to meet La Comunidad. We get to learn about the office, the role of the office, and how that impacts us as a community, as a homeowner, taxpayer and a business owner,” said Carmen Salomé, Immediate Past Chair of The Hispanic Vote Southwest Florida.

Treasurer Silvia Hasak says with Mexican Americans making up the majority of the Hispanic population in our area, the organization's goal is to make sure the needs of the entire community are met.

“Of this Hispanic population in Lee County, the Mexican population seems to be the largest with 6.6 %. We are nonpartisan, so we are not looking at is there an R or a D behind their name, we are looking for the best candidate to serve our community,” said Silvia Hasak, Treasurer of The Hispanic Vote Southwest Florida.

