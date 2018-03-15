The green of money

9:55 AM, Mar 15, 2018

LEE COUNTY, Fla.-- St. Patrick's day is around the corner and a financial expert wants you to know about a different kind of green.

James Gallagher, of Waterstone Financial, says he's had many clients who have gotten lucky with money through settlements, selling property, inheritance and by winning the lottery.

He says you should meet with a tax advisor to make sure you know all your options, consider speaking with an estate attorney to protect your property and to see a financial planner who will help you manage your money.

Gallagher says you can get lucky with money, but you have to be responsible.

