The Florida Department of Health in Lee County issued swim advisory for all public beaches and swimming pools

BUNCHE BEACH, Fla. — A public health advisory continues Saturday that the water could be hazardous, with dangerous bacteria from floodwaters due to Hurricane Ian in Lee County including at Bunche Beach.

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, septic tanks leaked, swimming pools filled with brackish water, and various sewage treatment facilities were offline.

This caused sewage lift stations to become overwhelmed which left lots of areas flooded with water filled with bacteria.

Lee County Department of Health issued an advisory warning last Thursday.

It urged the public not to go swimming at local beaches or swimming pools because of the risk of getting sick and why they should stay out of waterways for the time being until conditions improve.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office posted the reminder on Friday night to their social media pages.

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH-Lee) has issued a county-wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches and swimming pools and advising the public not to enter the water due to the possible increase of waterborne illnesses.



The water quality has been affected by Hurricane Ian and at this time, swimming is not recommended.



A significant amount of debris remains on area beaches, including debris buried under shallow sand and not immediately visible. It may be extremely dangerous. Recreational visits to area beaches are not recommended.



Lee County Sheriff's Office

There is also a risk of materials such as debris, pieces of siding, boards, nails, and metal being under the sand following the storm.