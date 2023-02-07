The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a red tide alert

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issues a health alert due to red tide bloom found near Blind Pass, Boca Grande Pass, and Sanibel.

This is in response to water samples taken a week ago on January 31st, 2023 and February 1st, 2023. Southwest Florida has had strong northeasterly winds that have shoved blooms farther away from shore.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions: