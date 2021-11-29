The first night of Hanukkah starts earlier than usual this year

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The first night of Hanukkah started on Sunday.

The eight-day Jewish holiday celebration is earlier than usual this year.

It normally falls closer to Christmas, or at least in the month of December.

The celebration starts at sundown when families light the Menorah.

Kids open presents, often each of the eight nights.

Some families changed their traditional foods for the Thanksgiving holiday this year, serving potato latkes instead of mashed or sweet potatoes.

This will be the first Hanukkah to be officially celebrated in the Vice President’s residence, the Naval Observatory.

Doug Emhoff, the Second Gentleman tweeted “Hanukkah has long been his extended family’s favorite holiday.”

Right here in Southwest Florida, the community came together to light a huge menorah in Fort Myers.

The first candle was lit on Sunday and each night an additional candle will be lit throughout the eight-day celebration.