The Fair Food Program working to protect farmworkers' rights

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — The Fair Food Program (FFP) is working to make sure farmworkers' rights are protected worldwide.

On Wednesday the Coalition of Immokalee Workers will meet with Chilean farm delegates made up of government officials and human rights representatives.

The Chilean representatives will also meet with farmworkers, growers, major food retailers, and U.S. government officials.

Workers with the FFP said the Chilean representatives will get to see firsthand how the FFP operates to safeguard farmworkers’ human rights.

The FFP is a human rights program that was pioneered in the farming town of Immokalee in 2011 by the Coalition of Immokalee Workers.

The program has slowly expanded to other states in the U.S. and know they’re hoping to expand to Chile.

Chile is South America’s largest agricultural exporter.

In Immokalee, the FFP said they have worked to ensure farmworkers are paid for their hours worked, guaranteed them job safety, and made sure workers have access to water and bathrooms.

The program also works to make sure farmworkers aren’t forced into labor or assaulted and harassed while working.

This delegation comes more than a month after farmworkers in Immokalee organized a five-day march to bring awareness to the FFP.

