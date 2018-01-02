The EPA provides tips to improve fuel economy in cooler weather

FORT MYERS, Fla-- The drop in temperatures has many folks doing anything they can to stay warm. It's pretty common for drivers to let their car idle to warm up before leaving for the day, however experts are warning against this practice.

According to the EPA warming up your car before you start your trip lowers fuel economy. Car manufacturers recommend driving off about 30 seconds after starting your car. They went on to say the engine will warm up faster when driving compared to letting your car idle and this practice decreases your fuel costs as well as reduces emissions.

Experts said for electric car drivers the best practice during cold weather is to preheat the cabin will plugged into the charger, as that can extend your car's range.

Law enforcement also warns against letting your car idle before entering. They said criminals look for crimes of opportunity and in cooler weather cars left unoccupied are pretty appealing.

